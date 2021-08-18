Companies / Property COMPANY COMMENT Emira opts for lucrative US properties The company is growing by increasing its exposure to the American market BL PREMIUM

Emira Property Fund needs to invest more aggressively in the US such that a quarter of its property assets by value are in the world’s largest real estate market.

The group reported in its financial results for the year to end-June that it had sold out of its holding in Growthpoint Australia and now its offshore investments were solely held in the US...