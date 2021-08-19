Companies

WATCH: Emira hikes annual dividend

Business Day TV spoke to Emira CEO Geoff Jennett about the property fund’s full-year results

19 August 2021 - 07:58 Business Day TV
Geoff Jennett. Picture: SUPPLIED
Geoff Jennett. Picture: SUPPLIED

Emira Property Fund has increased its annual dividend by nearly 14%, citing its diversification of assets, tenants and investment methodologies.

Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Geoff Jennett for more detail.

