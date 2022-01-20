Companies / Property SA office vacancy rates hit levels last seen in 2003 Higher vacancy rates have an effect on asking rentals, which have been under pressure since mid-2020 B L Premium

A hybrid work model, which includes working both in the office and from home, as well as occupiers downsizing to smaller quarters, is projected to result in more vacancies in the office sector, which was already struggling before the Covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020.

With occupiers being increasingly selective on office locations, landlords would need to be flexible to the changing needs of tenants to retain them. ..