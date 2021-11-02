Companies / Property Octodec halves its dividend as rental pressure continues Property group sees signs of recovery, but reducing its R4.85bn debt load remains the priority B L Premium

Diversified listed property company Octodec Investments will pay a minimum distribution for its 2021 year, saying it is continuing to feel pressure on rentals as SA’s property sector battles to recover from Covid-19 lockdowns.

The group on Tuesday halved its dividend for 2021 to 50c — a payout of about R130m — opting instead to prioritise reducing a debt load more than twice its R2.2bn market value. Despite this the group is “stable and in control”, and is seeing the green shoots of a turnaround, MD Jeffrey Wapnick told Business Day...