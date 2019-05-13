Octodec expects drop in full-year dividends

Octodec Investments, which owns properties in Tshwane and Johannesburg worth R13bn, says full-year dividends will decline as trading conditions are not expected to improve any time soon.

The landlord said on Monday it would pay shareholders a distribution of 101.7c per share for the six months to end-February, the same amount as a year before.

“The dividend was impacted by pressure on rental income growth as well as an increase in property operating costs,” Octodec said.

For the second six months ending August, distributions would be “slightly lower”, meaning its dividend for the full year would probably fall by about 2%.

“Local market uncertainty continues and no significant improvement in the economy and consumer health is expected in the short-to-medium term,” Octodec said.

Political risk and uncertainty would probably “settle” following SA’s general elections, “restoring some level of confidence”.

“SA is expected to achieve minimal growth for 2019. Thereafter, improved conditions should provide the stimulus for Octodec to unlock value and provide shareholders with a growing sustainable distribution,” the group said.

Octodec said it would focus on selling non-core or underperforming properties and would use the proceeds to repay borrowings.

In the six months to end-February, the company sold 14 properties. Six had already been transferred for a total consideration of R98.8m, while the other eight would raise R39m.

