WATCH: Is the REIT recovery too good to be true?

Michael Avery and a panel of experts discuss the listed property sector and its prospects for the second half of 2021

13 July 2021 - 15:11 Business Day TV
Listed property has bounced back strongly this year and is among the JSE’s best performing sectors. But the renewed lockdown level 4 restrictions, and the riots and looting at malls — thankfully, somewhat isolated at this stage — has raised concern. Is a reckoning in retail REITland coming? Before the pandemic, the excessive focus on income without regard to the sustainability of that income or the risks taken to generate is precisely what got the sector into trouble.

Shareholders are complicit in this mess. They, too, must take responsibility for approving the hiring of boards and management teams to do what they do. What are the lessons in all of this and what is the outlook for the listed property sector into the second half?

Malcolm Horne, CEO of Broll Property Group; Madalet Sessions, co-manager of Denker Capital’s SCI Balanced and Stable funds with Jan Meintjes; and Andrew Brooking, corporate finance executive and founding director of Java Capital which specialises in property M&A, join Michael Avery to discuss the reasons for REITs performing so badly during the pandemic.

Nepi Rockcastle disposes of two Serbian malls

The largest landlord in Central and Eastern Europe wants to focus on owning malls in investment-grade markets
Companies
3 hours ago

Equites says R1bn of new capital will be used in SA and UK

The industrial property darling has been looking for cash to roll out its acquisition pipeline
Companies
5 days ago

Texton could pave way for others as it ditches Reit status

Listed landlord says a new model is needed to spend its capital on upgrading properties and buying assets
Companies
5 days ago

Accelerate fails to pay dividend for first time

Group’s assets have lost more than R1bn in value in the past two years as vacancies rise
Companies
1 week ago

Durable assets shore up profitability at Safari Investments

Total comprehensive income increases 149% as essential goods keep retailers afloat
Companies
1 week ago
