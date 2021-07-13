Opinion / Columnists JOHAN STEYN: Welcome to the Zettabyte Era The starting date is either 2016, when the global IP traffic exceeded one zettabyte, or 2012 when the amount of digital data exceeded a zettabyte BL PREMIUM

We were waiting for the arrival with great anticipation. Once the courier handed over the package we rushed back to the warehouse, eager to lay our hands on it. I started my career building personal computers and managing the logistics for a computer distributor. Back then, the standard-size hard drives we installed in computers was 20MB (megabytes). But that day, based on a unique client order (and at great expense) we opened a box to the future. In my hands was a 1GB (gigabyte) hard drive. It was big and heavy and the crowd around us almost bowed in reverence.

That evening I had to send a picture of this alien technology to a friend. I connected my digital camera to my computer, uploaded the picture, and waited patiently for my dial-up modem to connect. The file size was 2MB and I waited several minutes for the data to upload before the email was sent. ..