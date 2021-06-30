Companies / Property Durable assets shore up profitability at Safari Investments Total comprehensive income rises almost 150% as essential goods keep retailers afloat BL PREMIUM

Property group Safari Investments, which owns eight malls in towns and semiurban areas, improved its profitability in the year to end-March, as SA exited a hard lockdown and tenants started to pay their full rent again.

Safari, a real estate investment trust (Reit), reported on Wednesday that its total comprehensive income increased by 149% to R267.5m in the reporting period from R107.6m in the year to end-March 2020...