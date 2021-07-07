Companies COMPANY COMMENT Texton could pave way for others as it ditches Reit status BL PREMIUM

Texton Property Fund’s intention to change its business model so it no longer operates as a real estate investment trust (Reit) and is no longer forced to pay dividends annually could inspire others to follow suit.

The listed landlord said in a recent circular that it needed to implement a new model so it could spend its capital to upgrade its existing properties and buy other assets. ..