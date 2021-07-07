COMPANY COMMENT
Texton could pave way for others as it ditches Reit status
07 July 2021 - 21:24
Texton Property Fund’s intention to change its business model so it no longer operates as a real estate investment trust (Reit) and is no longer forced to pay dividends annually could inspire others to follow suit.
The listed landlord said in a recent circular that it needed to implement a new model so it could spend its capital to upgrade its existing properties and buy other assets. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now