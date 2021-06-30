Companies / Property Delta hopes for a return to JSE BL PREMIUM

Black-owned and managed Delta Property Fund is hopeful the company will have its JSE listing reinstated, having released long awaited financial results for its 2021 financial year to end-February.

The real estate investment trust (Reit) has been through a turbulent year in which founder and former CEO Sandile Nomvete quit, after allegations of fraud, along with the rest of the company’s management team...