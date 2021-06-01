Delta Property’s going concern status in doubt
Delta is looking to the banks to push out debt repayment dates
01 June 2021 - 11:18
Delta Property, which is facing an existential crisis and suffered reputational damage after a forensic report uncovered fraud under previous management, said on Tuesday that its ability to continue as a going concern was at the mercy of its lending institutions.
Delta, whose current liabilities exceeded its assets by R4.1bn in the six months to end-August, is looking to the banks to push out debt repayment dates. Its loan to value ratio, which measures the company’s debt relative to its assets, stood at 54%, which banks consider to be unsustainably high...
