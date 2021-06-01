Companies / Property Delta Property’s going concern status in doubt Delta is looking to the banks to push out debt repayment dates BL PREMIUM

Delta Property, which is facing an existential crisis and suffered reputational damage after a forensic report uncovered fraud under previous management, said on Tuesday that its ability to continue as a going concern was at the mercy of its lending institutions.

Delta, whose current liabilities exceeded its assets by R4.1bn in the six months to end-August, is looking to the banks to push out debt repayment dates. Its loan to value ratio, which measures the company’s debt relative to its assets, stood at 54%, which banks consider to be unsustainably high...