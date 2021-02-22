Companies / Property Liberty Two-Degrees CEO confident Ster-Kinekor can weather storm The part-owner of Sandton City and Eastgate says the largest cinemas can survive post-Covid-19 BL PREMIUM

The head of real estate investment trust (Reit) Liberty Two Degrees (L2D) is optimistic about the prospects of Ster-Kinekor, which entered business rescue in January, as South Africans still practise a culture of watching blockbusters, with the movie industry likely to recover post-pandemic.

L2D owns portions of Sandton City, Eastgate and Liberty Promenade, which all have the cinema chain as a tenant, as well as sections of other popular malls...