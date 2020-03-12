Money & Investing Mas Real Estate: Back on the buyers’ list MAS is reappearing on investor radars as new management improves disclosure and shuns low-growth Western Europe BL PREMIUM

The market has once again warmed to MAS Real Estate, despite disclosure concerns and a potential conflict of interest arising from recent management changes.

The company, which in November appointed Nepi Rockcastle co-founder Martin Slabbert at the helm as CEO — its third CEO in less than two years — bounced back more than 15% at one point last week following the release of a robust set of results.