Mas Real Estate: Back on the buyers’ list
MAS is reappearing on investor radars as new management improves disclosure and shuns low-growth Western Europe
12 March 2020 - 05:00
The market has once again warmed to MAS Real Estate, despite disclosure concerns and a potential conflict of interest arising from recent management changes.
The company, which in November appointed Nepi Rockcastle co-founder Martin Slabbert at the helm as CEO — its third CEO in less than two years — bounced back more than 15% at one point last week following the release of a robust set of results.
