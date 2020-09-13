MAS sells German DIY retail properties for R1.23bn

MAS Real Estate has sold retail properties in Germany to focus more on Eastern Europe, where it owns assets worth about €480m (R9.5bn).
The JSE-listed group said on Friday it had entered into an agreement to sell its four DIY retail properties to Meag, a subsidiary of global insurance group Munich Re, for €62.03m (R1.23bn).
