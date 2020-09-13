Companies / Property MAS sells German DIY retail properties for R1.23bn BL PREMIUM

MAS Real Estate has sold retail properties in Germany to focus more on Eastern Europe, where it owns assets worth about €480m (R9.5bn).

The JSE-listed group said on Friday it had entered into an agreement to sell its four DIY retail properties to Meag, a subsidiary of global insurance group Munich Re, for €62.03m (R1.23bn).