Companies Company comment Investors give pumping Attacq the nod Listed property company's share price is up 55% over the past three months

Listed property company Attacq is winning the love of real estate investors in SA after years of struggling to get onto their radar.

The group owns Mall of Africa, the largest mall built in one phase on the continent, as well as numerous other properties in the Waterfall node of Midrand. ..