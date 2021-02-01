Company comment
Investors give pumping Attacq the nod
Listed property company’s share price is up 55% over the past three months
01 February 2021 - 20:11
Listed property company Attacq is winning the love of real estate investors in SA after years of struggling to get onto their radar.
The group owns Mall of Africa, the largest mall built in one phase on the continent, as well as numerous other properties in the Waterfall node of Midrand. ..
