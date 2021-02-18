News & Fox PROFILE: Incoming Attacq CEO Jackie van Niekerk Attacq’s new boss was drawn to property by the advantages it brings to communities and the challenge of developing an asset BL PREMIUM

Jackie van Niekerk takes the helm at developer and real estate investment trust Attacq at a time when commercial property is looking to rebound after its worst year on record. In May she will replace CEO Melt Hamman, who resigned late last year.The listed property index, made up of the JSE’s 20 largest property funds including Attacq, fell 34.5% in 2020, making it the worst-performing asset class. This was in part due to the Covid lockdown, which hammered shopping malls, leaving landlords little option but to give tenants rental relief.Attacq owns Waterfall, the Midrand development node that includes the 131,000m² Mall of Africa, the continent’s largest mall built in one phase, as well as numerous other properties in the area. Attacq’s portfolio includes four regional malls, Brooklyn Mall, Eikestad Precinct, Garden Route Mall and MooiRivier Mall; two convenience malls, Glenfair Boulevard and Lynnwood Bridge; and a neighbourhood centre, Waterfall Corner.Van Niekerk, with 15 years’ ex...