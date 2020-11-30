Vukile not pressed to sell assets for the sake of paying off debt

Vukile Property Fund, the JSE-listed property fund with assets across SA, Namibia and Spain, will not sell assets to pay off debt at the expense of the quality of its portfolio over the long term, CEO Laurence Rapp said.

He was speaking following the release of financial results for the six months to end-September 2020, in which Vukile provided Covid-19 lockdown relief worth R133m to tenants in Southern Africa and €15m (R274m) to tenants in Spain.

Many property companies are trying to decrease their loan-to-value (LTV) ratio to between 35% and 40% as a high LTV can indicate poor financial health, according to analysts.

LTV measures the ratio of a company’s debt and its assets. The current average in the sector is about 42%. Vukile’s LTV was 44.3% at the end of September, having fallen from 46.1% at the end of March.

“LTV is an indicator, but my opinion is that the current fixation with it is wrong. For a start valuations of properties have a large degree of subjectivity within them so to push the narrative that all real estate investment trusts (Reits) should have an LTV that fits into an arbitrary band is wrong,” Rapp said.

He said interest cover ratio (ICR) was far more important as it shows how comfortably a company can service its debt.

Vukile’s ICR was 3.7 times at the end of September.

An ICR measures how many times a company can cover its current interest payments with its available earnings.

The ratio may be calculated by dividing a company’s earnings before interest and taxation by its interest expense during a given period by the company’s interest payments due within the same period.

“The only time a bank gets nervous is when an interest payment which is due is not met,” Rapp said.

He said that in the US market Reits are not compelled to disclose LTVs. Meanwhile, the norm in Spain is an LTV of 65%.

“We would rather buy assets to improve our core business, instead of selling assets to just get to some arbitrary ratio,” he said.

Rapp said the company had no immediate plans to tap shareholders for funds through rights offers to pay down debt.

The Reit also managed to fight off suggestions that its properties would lose up to 10% of their value in 2020, with some market commentators having predicted commercial properties will on average lose 10% of their value in 2020 and 10% in 2021.

Vukile’s property assets of R35.7bn include direct property portfolios in Spain worth R19.5bn and in SA worth R16.2bn.

Property valuations increased by 0.3% over the six months in the SA portfolio and decreased by 1% in Spain.

When compared with September 2019, the valuations were down 4% in SA and 3.4% in Spain.

“Valuations are calculated on a forward-looking basis, and our external independent valuations at March 31 2020 were negatively impacted by the harsh and unpredictable environment anticipated during the six months to end-September 2020,” Rapp said.

“Having come through this period, we are starting to see valuations stabilise. The full year 2020 valuation assumptions, when compared with more encouraging outcomes, are proving to be safely conservative,” said Rapp.

Vukile would not pay an interim dividend for the half year and did not provide full-year guidance, as previously signalled to the market.

As a Reit, the fund is mandated to pay a minimum of 75% of its distributable earnings as a dividend each financial year.

“We are being prudent and choosing to preserve cash until our year-end in March when we can assess the dividend situation again,” Rapp said.

