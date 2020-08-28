Vukile Property Fund delays dividend again

Vukile Property Fund has pushed back the declaration of its final year dividend by about a month amid discussions with the JSE on possible payment exemptions.

The group was expected to declare a dividend of about 48.186c for its year to end-March on August 31, however, there are ongoing discussions with the JSE regarding possible exemptions for minimum payments by real estate investment trusts (Reits).

Reits are required to pay out a minimum of 75% of distributable earnings, with Vukile saying on Friday discussions with the JSE so far have been “constructive”.

“To avoid any prejudice to Vukile that may result if a sector-wide ruling were to be secured after Vukile’s previously anticipated dividend declaration date of August 31, the JSE has allowed Vukile to defer the declaration of its final dividend until no later than September 29,” the statement read.

In afternoon trade on Friday, Vukile’s share was up 3.42% to R5.44, having fallen 71.96% so far in 2020.

