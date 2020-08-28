Companies / Property

Vukile Property Fund delays dividend again

The group was expected declare a dividend of about 41.18c for its year to end-March, but is in discussions between the JSE and Reits

28 August 2020 - 12:48 karl gernetzky
Vukile’s flagship Spanish shopping centre, El Faro centre in Badajoz, Spain. Picture: SUPPLIED .
Vukile Property Fund has pushed back the declaration of its final year dividend by about a month amid discussions with the JSE on possible payment exemptions.

The group was expected to declare a dividend of about 48.186c for its year to end-March on August 31, however, there are ongoing discussions with the JSE regarding possible exemptions for minimum payments by real estate investment trusts (Reits).

Reits are required to pay out a minimum of 75% of distributable earnings, with Vukile saying on Friday discussions with the JSE so far have been “constructive”.

“To avoid any prejudice to Vukile that may result if a sector-wide ruling were to be secured after Vukile’s previously anticipated dividend declaration date of August 31, the JSE has allowed Vukile to defer the declaration of its final dividend until no later than September 29,” the statement read.

In afternoon trade on Friday, Vukile’s share was up 3.42% to R5.44, having fallen 71.96% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

WATCH: Why Vukile changed its dividend policy

Vukile Property Fund CEO Laurence Rapp talks to Business Day TV about the company’s latest results
Companies
1 month ago

SA sector can learn from Intu's troubles

Intu, which has been battling with a R100bn debt pile, asked the JSE to suspend its listing last Friday after it went into administration. KPMG has ...
Business
1 month ago

Spain can shield Vukile from pain

Retail specialist's 52% exposure to the southwestern European country should help as a buffer
Companies
1 month ago

