Atlantic Leaf will delist if American offer succeeds

UK warehouse owner Atlantic Leaf Properties is set to delist in August if the R3.3bn takeover from American group Apollo Global Management is successful.
Atlantic Leaf CEO Paul Leaf-Wright said the company’s shareholders, of which more than 90% were South Africans, had been looking for liquidity to be pumped into the stock for years.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now