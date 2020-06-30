Spain can shield Vukile from pain
Retail specialist's 52% exposure to the southwestern European country should help as a buffer
30 June 2020 - 19:28
Vukile Property Fund’s Spanish portfolio, which accounts for 52% of the group’s total assets, will be a buffer against the economic weaknesses in SA, an analyst says
Ahmed Motara, a senior fund manager at Stanlib said Vukile’s decision to invest in Spain in 2017 was continuing to reward the company.
