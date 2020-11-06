News Leader
WATCH: How RDI plans to exit its retail assets
RDI deputy CEO Stephen Oakenfull talks to Business Day TV about the company’s plans to restructuring its portfolio
06 November 2020 - 08:56
RDI Reit is pushing ahead with restructuring its portfolio as it looks to fully exit all its retail assets.
RDI has pro forma retail exposure of 10% at present, down from 28% in August 2019.
Business Day TV spoke to RDI deputy CEO Stephen Oakenfull, Deputy about the group’s strategy shift.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.