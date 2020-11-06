Companies / Property

News Leader

WATCH: How RDI plans to exit its retail assets ​

RDI deputy CEO Stephen Oakenfull talks to Business Day TV about the company’s plans to restructuring its portfolio

06 November 2020 - 08:56 Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRIS RATCLIFFE
Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRIS RATCLIFFE

RDI Reit is pushing ahead with restructuring its portfolio as it looks to fully exit all its retail assets.

RDI has pro forma retail exposure of 10% at present, down from 28% in August 2019.

Business Day TV spoke to RDI deputy CEO Stephen Oakenfull, Deputy about the group’s strategy shift.

Stephen Oakenfull takes reins at notably altered RDI

The deputy CEO has been promoted to CEO of the UK invested property fund, having spent 18 months reshaping its portfolio
Companies
18 hours ago

Redefine in pole position

A push into the Polish logistics sector as well as efforts to cut debt should help Redefine out of its market slump
Money & Investing
1 week ago

RDI shrinks UK retail business on Brexit and Covid-19

The company has spent a year and a half selling down assets as Britons buy more online
Companies
1 month ago

RDI sells German retail centre for R1.3bn

The landlord is disposing of its German assets to focus on core market in the UK
Companies
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EXCLUSIVE: Former chair Andile Ngcaba sues Didata ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Former Don Group CEO Tlelai and wife die in car ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Amplats again left with no working converters
Companies / Mining
4.
Botswana’s Minergy sets sights on Eskom
Companies / Mining
5.
Building FirstRand’s investments business is a ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.