Redefine in pole position
A push into the Polish logistics sector as well as efforts to cut debt should help Redefine out of its market slump
29 October 2020 - 05:00
Few real estate counters have been spared a Covid-induced battering.
But 2020 has turned out to be particularly brutal for shareholders of Redefine Properties — until recently the JSE’s second-largest SA-based property company.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now