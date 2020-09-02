RDI sells German retail centre for R1.3bn

JSE and London-listed RDI plans to exit Germany by the end of the year, so that it can focus on its new UK strategy.

The company announced on Wednesday that it had agreed to sell a shopping centre in Berlin for €65.5m (R1.3bn).

The sale of Schloss-Strassen Center reduces the group’s retail exposure to 24.1%, from 28.4% at the end of February, and “removes a near term refinancing requirement which would have required the contribution of additional equity into a sector that the company is seeking to reduce its exposure to,” RDI said.

RDI CEO Mike Watters said RDI was pleased to have successfully concluded this disposal, particularly against a highly challenging macroeconomic backdrop, and to have made further progress on our withdrawal from the German market.

RDI now only has €50.5m of assets still subject to disposal, all of which are at various stages of negotiation.

The property has been sold to Benson Elliot, a UK-based private equity real estate fund manager.

The disposal includes the transfer of an associated €62m bank facility with a maturity date of March 31 2021.

The Schloss-Strassen Center is a 18,600m² retail centre located on the main retail pitch in the Steglitz-Zehlendorf area in southwest Berlin and is integrally linked to the underground transport network.

The centre produces rental income of about €4.7m per annum and is anchored by Primark and Rewe, with other key tenants including Contipark, Smyths Toys and Fitness First.

Deputy CEO Stephen Oakenfull said RDI was making strong headway so that retail would account for about 20% of its portfolio in early 2021.

“We have spent some time simplifying our business which includes focusing all of our investments in the UK where we have our hotels, industrial and offices strategy,” Oakenfull said.

“Right now we are completing a transaction in Hamburg and then have a few more German properties to dispose of,” he said.

SA’s second-largest listed real estate group, Redefine Properties, sold its remaining stake in RDI earlier this year, to global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group.

Starwood acquired 111.9-million shares in RDI REIT for 95p per share, generating about R2.3bn for Redefine, which wanted to focus on investing in SA and Poland.

