Stephen Oakenfull takes reins at notably altered RDI
The deputy CEO has been promoted to CEO of the UK invested property fund, having spent 18 months reshaping its portfolio
05 November 2020 - 18:20
Stephen Oakenfull has been appointed CEO of JSE-listed UK focused property fund RDI Reit, 18 months after the company restructured its portfolio, and managed to get rid of the majority of its retail assets, which have been its millstone for a few years.
RDI’s management team has reshaped the company such that it now owns a portfolio worth £1.167bn (R24.1bn), hich includes British hotels, light industrial warehouses and flexible-term offices.
