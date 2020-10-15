Companies / Property

Hammerson says rental collection is improving after Covid-19 shutdowns

15 October 2020 - 09:03 Karl Gernetzky
Hammerson’s mixed-use Victoria Quarter in Leeds, UK. Picture: 123RF/GABRIEL MURAD
Hammerson’s mixed-use Victoria Quarter in Leeds, UK. Picture: 123RF/GABRIEL MURAD

JSE-listed Hammerson, which owns retail shopping centres in the UK and Europe, says rental collection is steadily improving as tenants resume operating after Covid-19 shutdowns.

At a group level, 41% of the group’s fourth-quarter rent has been received, with the UK collecting 38%, Ireland 33%, and France 51%, the group said in an update. Hammerson has a December year-end.

“As at 14 October, all of the group’s destinations are open, with 94% of the flagship tenants permitted to trade by the relevant local governments in UK and Ireland, and over 99% in France,” the statement said.

Hammerson had a portfolio valued at about £7.7bn (R166bn) at the end of June, when it reported net debt of £3bn.

