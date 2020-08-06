Hammerson proposes £551.7m rights issue as it eyes resuming dividend payments

UK and Europe shopping centre owner Hammerson, whose share has lost three-quarters of its value so far in 2020, has proposed a £551.7m (R12.5bn) rights issue, which along with asset disposals may allow it to resume dividend payments in its second half.

The rights issue would exceed the group’s market capitalisation of R9.7bn as of Thursday morning, with Hammerson also planning to sell its 50% stake in VIA Outlets for £274m.

The group had net debt of £3bn at the end of its six months to end-June, when its loss widened to £1.088bn, from £320m previously.

London-based Hammerson and other JSE-listed but UK-focused landlords have been under pressure after Britain voted to leave the EU in 2016. It has dented business confidence and the perceived values of commercial property in the UK, with Covid-19 dealing it another blow in 2020.

“Today we have announced a series of transactions to recapitalise the business and reduce leverage by a quarter,” said CEO David Atkins.

“This will help us to deal with these unprecedented conditions while enabling us to reposition Hammerson further,” Atkins said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za