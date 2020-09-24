Companies / Property Hyprop in talks to sell Rosebank Mall and Hyde Park Corner Retail landlord seeks to raise cash and strengthen its balance sheet BL PREMIUM

Retail specialist landlord Hyprop Investments is in talks with a number of private buyers to acquire two of its malls in Johannesburg, in an effort to raise cash and to strengthen its balance sheet.

Few listed real estate investment trusts (Reits) have made acquisitions this year, given debt constraints and the need to conserve cash to pay dividends to shareholders.