Companies / Property

MAS Real Estate to delist in Luxembourg in June

The property group had determined the listing did not result in the extra liquidity it sought, and will retain its primary listing on the JSE

25 March 2020 - 09:06 karl gernetzky
The PKM Developments new shopping centre, The Roman, in the city of Roman, Romania. Picture: MAS REAL ESTATE
MAS Real Estate, which owns shopping centres in Central and East European countries like Romania, Bulgaria and Poland, will delist from the Luxembourg Stock Exchange in June where it is little traded.

MAS, which will retain its primary listing on the JSE, had said earlier in March its listing in Luxembourg had created “unnecessary bureaucracy and costs.”

Some 708-million share being delisted on June 26 from the Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

MAS, which has a market capitalisation of R4.7bn, has seen its share price decline by almost two thirds so far in 2020, while the JSE property index has fallen almost 55%.

