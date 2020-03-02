Companies / Property

MAS Real Estate ups dividend as shift to Eastern Europe pays off

Group aims to dispose of properties to the value of €508m in Western Europe by the end of 2020

02 March 2020 - 10:21 karl gernetzky
PKM Developments’ shopping centre The Roman in the city of Roman, Romania. MAS Real Estate said in November 2019 that shareholders had approved a takeover of its joint venture with Prime Kapital. Picture: MAS REAL ESTATE
PKM Developments’ shopping centre The Roman in the city of Roman, Romania. MAS Real Estate said in November 2019 that shareholders had approved a takeover of its joint venture with Prime Kapital. Picture: MAS REAL ESTATE

MAS Real Estate increased its interim dividend to end-December by double digits on Monday, saying that its shift in focus away from Western Europe to Eastern Europe is paying off.

The group increased its interim dividend 12.1% to 4.24 euro cent, with profit jumping to about €54m (R927m) from €16m previously.

“The investment performance and future prospects of assets in Central and Eastern Europe were exemplary. Investment performance and future prospects in Western Europe were not,” the company said.

MAS was created in 2009 as an initiative of several large SA property investors keen on diversifying their holdings into overseas markets.

The company said in November that shareholders had approved a takeover of its joint venture with Prime Kapital (PK).

The group is seeking to dispose of properties to the value of €508m in Western Europe by the end of the 2020 calendar year.

The company said as it is focused on long-term investing, the board has decided to not set specific dividend-per-share targets, resolving to withdraw the previously published dividend target for the 2022 financial year.

In morning trade on Monday the group’s share price was up 0.66% to R16.69, having fallen 27.43% over the past 12 months.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

MAS Real Estate trebles asset base in less than three years

The group has expanded aggressively into Central and Eastern Europe since 2016
Companies
11 months ago

MAS Real Estate buys Romanian shopping centre

The company continues to grow its east European exposure
Companies
1 year ago

MAS acquires R1bn German shopping centre

JSE-listed MAS is on an asset acquisition drive to enhance income growth and has therefore bought a shopping mall in northern Germany, that also ...
Companies
1 year ago

Most read

1.
Comair and Boeing in talks on compensation for ...
Companies
2.
Barloworld to buy Tongaat’s starch business for ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Bidvest profits dip as Comair takes a hit from SAA
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Blue Label eyes tapping into selling prepaid water
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
WATCH: Why Sasol is withholding dividends
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

MAS Real Estate shares jump on Prime Kapital acquisition

Companies / Property

MAS Real Estate to buy assets in central and eastern Europe directly

Companies / Property

MAS Real Estate aims to divest from Western Europe

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.