MAS Real Estate ups dividend as shift to Eastern Europe pays off

MAS Real Estate increased its interim dividend to end-December by double digits on Monday, saying that its shift in focus away from Western Europe to Eastern Europe is paying off.

The group increased its interim dividend 12.1% to 4.24 euro cent, with profit jumping to about €54m (R927m) from €16m previously.

“The investment performance and future prospects of assets in Central and Eastern Europe were exemplary. Investment performance and future prospects in Western Europe were not,” the company said.

MAS was created in 2009 as an initiative of several large SA property investors keen on diversifying their holdings into overseas markets.

The company said in November that shareholders had approved a takeover of its joint venture with Prime Kapital (PK).

The group is seeking to dispose of properties to the value of €508m in Western Europe by the end of the 2020 calendar year.

The company said as it is focused on long-term investing, the board has decided to not set specific dividend-per-share targets, resolving to withdraw the previously published dividend target for the 2022 financial year.

In morning trade on Monday the group’s share price was up 0.66% to R16.69, having fallen 27.43% over the past 12 months.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za