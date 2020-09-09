Companies / Property CapCo sells freehold island site to Portfolio Club for R1.7bn The JSE-listed UK property group wants to focus on Covent Garden, its iconic multi-use asset BL PREMIUM

Capital & Counties (Capco) has announced the sale of The Wellington Block to The Portfolio Club for £76.5m (R1.7bn).

The Portfolio Club, a joint venture between Dutch pension investor APG and London Central Portfolio, was launched in 2019 to create a new lifestyle hospitality brand in prime central London locations.