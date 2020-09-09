CapCo sells freehold island site to Portfolio Club for R1.7bn
The JSE-listed UK property group wants to focus on Covent Garden, its iconic multi-use asset
09 September 2020 - 18:57
Capital & Counties (Capco) has announced the sale of The Wellington Block to The Portfolio Club for £76.5m (R1.7bn).
The Portfolio Club, a joint venture between Dutch pension investor APG and London Central Portfolio, was launched in 2019 to create a new lifestyle hospitality brand in prime central London locations.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now