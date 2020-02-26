Capital & Counties has R17.5bn to spend on Covent Garden

UK landlord Capital & Counties (Capco), which spun out of SA businessman Donald Gordon’s Liberty International, said on Wednesday it had access to close to £900m (R17.5bn) after disposing of assets, which will be channelled into its flagship Covent Garden asset and new acquisitions.

The company’s loss for the year to end-December widened partly due to the costs of disposing of assets, with the group reporting a 2.2p loss per share from a loss of 0.8p previously.

Towards the end of 2019, the company sold its 63% stake in Earl’s Court for £425m, part of its strategy to focus on its central London property business, centred around Covent Garden.

Capco’s Covent Garden entertainment complex now accounts for 94% of its portfolio value of about £2.8bn.

The group said Covent Garden remains resilient in a UK retail sector beset by Brexit uncertainty and online shopping, but average tenant sales rose during 2019.

“Our creative approach to leasing and asset management continues to contribute to increased footfall and tenant sales at Covent Garden, giving us confidence in the long-term prospects of the business to deliver superior total returns to our shareholders,” said CEO Ian Hawksworth.

The company declared a total dividend of 1.5p, unchanged from the prior period.

In morning trade on Wednesday Capco’s share price was up 1.89% to R46.89, giving it a market capitalisation of R40bn.

