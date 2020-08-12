Capco banks on Covent Garden for survival

The CEO of Capital & Counties (Capco) says its iconic Covent Garden retail park will enable the group to survive the effects of Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic and changes to how millions of people shop in the UK.

Capco CEO Ian Hawksworth said the R59bn Covent Garden is a destination centre for British citizens and tourists. The asset has held up well compared with other UK retail assets because it includes entertainment facilities and is a part of British culture and history.

The fortunes of Capco have soured in recent years, especially since the 2016 Brexit referendum, but not as much as its previous sister company, Intu Properties, which entered administration and is set to de-list later this month.

Capco and Intu, previously known as Capital Shopping Centres, were spun out of SA businessperson Donald Gordon’s Liberty International in 2010.

Intu, which owns 17 UK malls, has been unable to pay the finance costs on its R107bn debt pile, despite owning assets worth about £9bn (R204bn), giving it a loan to value ratio of 52%. The company has tenants struggling to pay rent while Brits prefer to shop online. This has been worsened by the pandemic.

Hawksworth said Covent Garden had a strong leasing pipeline before Covid-19 hit, and 22 new leases and renewals were agreed to during the period.

“We are continuing to attract high-quality brands including Vashi and Neuhaus. As a pedestrianised open-air environment, Covent Garden is well-positioned as lockdown measures are eased and consumers return to central London,” he said.

Residential development

Hawksworth said its assets will help it to succeed in the long term and that investors should be patient.

Capco also owns a residential development, Lillie Square, in Fulham, London.

Capco released financial results for the six months to March in which it chose not to pay a dividend, citing the lockdown imposed to curb the infection rate of Covid-19.

The group previously paid out 0.5p a share, or £4.2m, in interim dividends.

A decision on a dividend for 2020 has been deferred until year-end, the group said.

Net rental income fell 41.3% to £18.2m in the six months to end-June, with the group also recognising the costs of lease modifications, as it sought to assist tenants to survive the pandemic.

At end-June Capco had property worth £2.3bn, a 16.3% year-on-year decrease.

Covent Garden’s total property value was £2.2bn, a decrease of 17% like-for-like since December 31 2019.

Amid revaluation losses, the group’s loss for the period widened to £440.7m, from £307.8m previously, with the latter figure including discontinued operations.

“There remain many challenges and an unpredictable economic environment, however Capco is confident in the long-term prospects of the West End and the value of its unique investments,” said Hawksworth.

He said Capco’s group loan to value (LTV) ratio of 32% was still low compared with other JSE-listed property funds. It was 16% at end-December 2019.

SA fund managers prefer to invest in property stocks whose LTVs are below 40% as this indicates an ability to meet finance costs on time.

Capco’s share price fell 7.76% to R29.14 on Wednesday, its worst one-day performance in more than two weeks. The group’s share has fallen 36.82% in the year to date.

Update: August 12 2020

This article has been updated with share price information.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

andersona@businesslive.co.za