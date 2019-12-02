Capital & Counties buys London properties after Earl’s Court disposal

Capital & Counties (Capco), which was spun out of SA businessman Donald Gordon’s Liberty International in 2010, said on Monday it had £900m (R17bn) for new acquisitions, and has already deployed some of it for two new properties.

The company recently sold its stake in Earls Court for more than R8bn, and is focusing on its iconic retail estate asset, Covent Garden.

The company said on Monday it has invested £50m to acquire two properties on the southern side of Covent Garden, including £34m for 5-6 Henrietta Street, a multilet building. The building produces annual rental income of £1.2m across 1,328m2, most of which is restaurant space.

In November Capco also acquired the freehold interest of Sussex Mansions, 36-39 Maiden Lane, for £17.8m, before purchasing costs.

The company’s share price had lost 0.45% to R46.14 on Monday morning, paring its year-to-date gain to 8.95%.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za