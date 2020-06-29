EPP optimistic about Poland’s Covid-19 recovery

JSE and Luxembourg-listed EPP, the largest owner of retail real-estate assets in Poland, is optimistic about the country’s recovery from Covid-19 as mall activity continues to rise.

The group expects full-year earnings per share of four to five euro cent to end-December, a 46.6%-33.3% fall from the prior comparative period.

EPP said the Polish government’s quick, efficient response to the pandemic has allowed Poland to minimise its effect.

This has resulted in Poland becoming one of the first countries in Europe to unfreeze its economy and even accelerate certain stages of the reopening, with shopping centres allowed to operate earlier than initially expected, the group said.

The Polish GDP volume will likely almost reach its 2019 level as early as 2021 with good growth potential for 2022, EPP said.

“It is expected that Poland will be ranked one of the top three best recovering economies in the EU,” it said.

In June, footfall was at about 70% of prepandemic levels, a big increase from the week of May 4 2020, the group said.

Footfall continues to grow weekly, and 93% of EPP’s retail gross lettable area is now operational.

