Companies / Property

Schroder to reduce dividend due to Covid-19 uncertainty

The group, which focuses on cities in Western Europe, will halve its next dividend

24 June 2020 - 08:36 karl gernetzky
File photo: BLOOMBERG/BRYAN VAN DER BEEK
File photo: BLOOMBERG/BRYAN VAN DER BEEK

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust (Sereit) said on Thursday it was halving its next dividend due to uncertainty over the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The property group gives SA investors exposure to Western European capital cities and paid its first interim dividend for the year to end-September of 1.85 euro cents in April.

Its next quarterly dividend, to be paid in July, will be 0.925 euro cents, or half of its target dividend level.

“The impacts of Covid-19 have yet to fully play out and the depth and recovery of global GDP cannot be predicted with any confidence,” said Sereit fund manager Jeff O’Dwyer.

“Whilst early indicators are that the easing of the lockdown in our key markets is having a positive impact on our tenants’ operations, we remain alert to the near-term challenges facing all our stakeholders,” O’Dwyer said.

The group had a portfolio valued at €247.3m (R4.8bn) at the end of March.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Local asset managers hope to hold their own against foreign funds

Global asset managers are increasing their activity in SA as more locals want to take their money offshore
Companies
6 months ago

Schroders shifts attention to western Europe as property gathers strength

South Africans can invest in Sereit if they want exposure to proven western European property markets
Companies
1 year ago

Most read

1.
Edcon business rescue process approved
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Aspen could produce 10-million dexamethasone ...
Companies / Healthcare
3.
Optimum rescuers in talks with a major creditor
Companies / Mining
4.
Intu races against the clock to avoid debt blowout
Companies / Property
5.
Standard Bank rejects calls from climate ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Texton sells Bloemfontein property for R45.5m

Companies / Property

Schroders expects shopping centre rents to fall

Companies / Property

Local asset managers hope to hold their own against foreign funds

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.