Companies / Property

Schroders shifts attention to western Europe as property gathers strength

05 December 2018 - 20:01 Alistair Anderson
Picture: 123RF/NDUL
Picture: 123RF/NDUL

Schroders, which runs the JSE-listed Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust (Sereit), says it is taking advantage of an economic recovery in western Europe with plans to invest in cities such as Berlin, Paris and Amsterdam.

The group said it could get returns on investments in the west that were as good as major cities in eastern Europe, including Warsaw and Bucharest. This was while many SA investors continued to look to central and eastern  Europe for growth.

Sereit, which acts as a rand hedge for SA investors, promises consistent income payouts, instead of seeking market-beating capital growth.

“We continue to invest in high-growth cities and we believe that uncertainty around the Brexit process will benefit the capitals of major western European countries and some secondary cities at the expense of London,” said Schroders head of global real estate estate Duncan Owen.

“We are agile and can exit our investments in places like Paris, Berlin and Manchester quite easily. At this point we will invest in these for five to seven years at a time,” he said.

Berlin has become attractive as its GDP growth is 30% higher than Germany’s. With 4.5-million people, Berlin is attracting new businesses and job-seekers at an alarming rate.

“The largest cities by population in western Europe are London, Paris and then Madrid. Madrid has a population of 6.5-million people but I believe Berlin will overtake this in a few years. Berlin is attracting many tech and industrial warehouse tenants, which excites us as investors in a market where e-commerce continues to grow rapidly,” Owen said.

Schroders has also been searching for distribution centres in France, and Sereit acquired a freehold logistics property in Rumilly, southeastern France, earlier in 2018 .

Schroders was not limited to investing in industrial property and would consider offices and other specialised property types too.

“We feel that one should not miss an opportunity to take advantage of what is a strong recovery in western European commercial property. Right now we can get offices in Paris at yields around 5% and lower-quality offices in Warsaw at similar yields, so we remain committed to western Europe,” he said.

andersona@businesslive.co.za 

Schroder European Real Estate meets dividend promises

Good investment decisions in France and Spain helped the Western European-focused property fund achieve a 5.5% dividend yield
Companies
2 days ago

SA’s rich investors pursue responsible investing

Through changes in asset allocation, SA's wealthy investors are voting with their pockets to influence responsible investing
Business
1 month ago

Schroder’s share price unchanged after meeting 5.5% dividend target

The Western Europe-focused Reit reported a 4.95% increase in net asset value per share in the half year to end-March, bolstered by eurozone growth
Companies
5 months ago

Sereit to buy logistics property in southeast France

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust is looking to increase its exposure to a top-performing European asset class
Companies
5 months ago

Most read

1.
Eskom wants R100bn debt relief from state to keep ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Outrageous R6m low-ball offer greets Dawn
Companies / Industrials
3.
D-day for Grand Parade’s board
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Eskom wants state to take on R100bn debt
Companies / Energy
5.
Fortress first in Resilient group to agree to ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Schroder European Real Estate meets dividend promises
Companies / Property

Rebosis Property Fund continues to offload offices
Companies / Property

Balwin launches rental business as fewer South Africans can afford to buy houses
Companies / Property

Fortress first in Resilient group to agree to independent forensic probe
Companies / Property

Spear Reit: Cape focus has been a help in tough times
Companies / Investors Monthly

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.