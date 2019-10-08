Why move to Mauritius?

Talk to the expats who have already invested the required $500,000 (about R7.5m) in residential property to obtain permanent residency in Mauritius, or have moved their business operations to this paradise island and choose to commute from their South African home base, and you’ll find they have at least one thing in common.

The quest for a better quality of life. It’s a priority for government too – this Indian Ocean island even has a Ministry of Health and Quality of Life.

“Towards the end of last year and again this year, South Africans looking for offshore investment opportunities and a more stable political and economic climate are showing increased interest in Mauritius,” says Richard Haller, director for Pam Golding Properties Mauritius.

Political stability and safety is a huge motivator for South Africans looking for a new home. The New World Wealth Woman Safety Index rates Mauritius as one of the safest countries in Africa (in addition to Namibia and Botswana). This is one of the key drivers of a country’s wealth in the long term.

“The wealthiest countries in Africa (in terms of average wealth per person) are Mauritius, SA, Namibia and Botswana,” says Andrew Amoils, head of research at New World Wealth.

“Total wealth held in Africa is expected to rise by 35% over the next 10 years, reaching $3-trillion by 2028. We expect Mauritius, Ghana, Rwanda, Kenya, Ethiopia and Uganda to be the strongest performing wealth markets in Africa during this period.”

With the International Monetary Fund predicting a GDP healthy growth of 3.9% for Mauritius in 2019, it’s a trend underpinned by strong economic growth and a thriving financial services sector, among others, which exudes a sense of stability, trust and confidence recognised by the international community. Mauritius is currently the fastest-growing wealth market in Africa having escalated 195% in US dollar (USD) terms from 2007 to 2017.

Property value in Mauritius is conservatively expected to grow by 40% in USD terms in the forthcoming decade. “For those with $500,000 to invest in real estate that includes permanent residency status, with the option of mortgaging up to 60% of the property value at low interest rates of approximately 5.5% p.a., it’s an investment that offers a high return both personally and professionally,” says Haller.