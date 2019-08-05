Imagine what it’s like to live in a country ranked the happiest in Africa

Welcome to your happy place

Between the filao-tree-fringed stretch of coastal road next to Mont Choisy Beach and the fields of sugar cane that once represented the main driver of the Mauritius economy lies an extremely valuable pocket of land that has been transformed from a sugar estate and farm into luxury residences for discerning buyers.

Mont Choisy Golf & Beach Estate is the address for foreign investors keen to immerse themselves in island life, permanently or otherwise. Leading master planner and architectural firm WATG has collaborated with Macbeth Architects + Designers in Mauritius to ensure the effortless integration of its design into the natural surroundings, without losing any of its original charm.

Driving into the area from the sugar-cane side, you might notice an imposing wrought-iron gate on one corner of the property, hinting at a magical secret garden beyond the shadows, but the big reveal is reserved for those who enter at the main gate further along the boundary wall of black volcanic rock.

Residents, visitors and guests who arrive to play golf at the only 18-hole course in the north of the country are greeted by an impressively long driveway worthy of such a prestigious lifestyle estate, flanked by flame trees. In summer, the sight of them in full bloom is one you’ll never forget.

'Smart Estate'

The prestigious Mont Choisy Golf & Beach Estate development forms part of a forward-thinking "Smart Estate" project purposefully designed to encourage the integration of communities from the popular tourist hub, Grand Baie, and the village of Mont Choisy.

Mont Choisy La Réserve is the third phase of the development, approved under the Smart City Scheme and registered with the Economic Development Board of Mauritius as regards licensing for sales to foreigners.

An investment of $500,000 (R7.5m) or more secures permanent residency for foreigners and their immediate families while they own property on the island.