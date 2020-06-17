Heartwood invests in Glasgow as it sees development profits in the UK
17 June 2020 - 05:06
Heartwood Properties has become the first 4 Africa Exchange (4AX) listed real estate company to invest outside SA, with a deal to build offices in Glasgow, Scotland.
Heartwood, which listed with assets worth about R120m in March 2018, had grown its portfolio to R200m in the past two years. The company’s property portfolio is made up of offices and warehouses.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now