Heartwood invests in Glasgow as it sees development profits in the UK

Heartwood Properties has become the first 4 Africa Exchange (4AX) listed real estate company to invest outside SA, with a deal to build offices in Glasgow, Scotland.

Heartwood, which listed with assets worth about R120m in March 2018, had grown its portfolio to R200m in the past two years. The company’s property portfolio is made up of offices and warehouses.