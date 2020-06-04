We are not out of coronavirus woods yet, second wave possible, Sirius boss says
German business park and storage facilities owner says the country’s economy is in a delicate state as businesses return to work
04 June 2020 - 18:26
Even though the Covid-19 infection curve has been flattened across parts of Europe and the rest of the world, it would be foolish to start to celebrate, Sirius Real Estate CEO Andrew Coombs says.
Sirius, which has a property portfolio worth €1.18bn (about R22.5bn), invests solely in Germany and has listings in SA and London. The German economy has had social distancing measures in place since mid-March. Leaders of that country’s 16 states have powers to determine when lockdown restrictions can be lifted. Since May, parts of the economy have been opening up as some states say they have reached acceptable levels of immunity to the coronavirus.
