Sirius Real Estate extends banking facility as it eyes further expansion

Germany-focused business park owner Sirius Real Estate, which is seeking to double its asset base by 2024, said on Wednesday it had extended its banking facility with Berlin Hyp to a total of €180.2m.

In an update for its six months to end-September, the company said it now had “total firepower” of €170m and had already identified new acquisitions in its joint venture with AXA Investment Managers.

The company, which owns multi-let business parks and a personal storage business, wants to double its property portfolio to €2bn over the next five years.

Performance for the period was in line with expectations, Sirius said, though like-for-like occupancy remained flat at 85%.

Total annualised rent roll, which includes the effect of acquisitions and disposals in the period, was about €78.5m compared with €76.5m at the start of the period