Companies / Property Soaring Sirius shows other real estate stocks how it’s done BL PREMIUM

German group Sirius Real Estate’s share price has more than doubled over the past six years, making it one of the star performers on the JSE after it failed to impress UK investors.

The once struggling owner of business parks designed to house small and medium enterprises (SMEs), as well as personal storage warehouses, has delivered the best combined dividend and capital return in 2019, compared with the rest of SA’s listed real estate sector.