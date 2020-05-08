Companies / Property

WATCH: Covid-19 — kicking the bricks of listed property

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery talks to property industry experts about rental relief measures

08 May 2020 - 15:10 Business Day TV
Listed property has always been viewed as a defensive asset class, a hybrid between bonds and equities. Covid-19, has dispelled this theory — or is the market mispricing this asset? And when will landlords and reailers see eye-to-eye on rental relief measures?

BDTV’s Michael Avery speaks to Estienne de Klerk, chair of the SA Reit Association and CEO of Growthpoint; Amanda Stops, CEO of the SA Council of Shopping Centres; Neil Gopal, CEO of the SA Property Owners Association; and Andrew Brooking, founding director of Java Capital.

