Investec Property Fund engaging with tenants over late rental payments

JSE-listed Investec Property Fund (IPF), is actively and intensely keeping abreast of the global Covid-19 pandemic, while engaging daily with tenants, as required, in what is “obviously a fluid and unprecedented operating environment”.

Like many other countries that went under national lockdowns, SA retailers are expected to be most heavily affected over the coming months because of restrictive government regulations in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

IPF has put appropriate risk mitigation measures in place, based on best practice and in consultation with their specialist service providers. It has collected 71% of its rent for April.

“Our priority is to ensure the health and safety of all our stakeholders, while ensuring we continue to deliver sustainable, long-term returns for investors while operating in a fluid environment,” the statement read.

With regards to Edcon, IPF has alternative leasing strategies in place in respect of space currently occupied by the retailer and has been working with architects to develop options around reconfiguring these spaces to minimise any potential vacancy.

Edcon’s decision to commence business rescue proceedings is thus expected to have a limited impact on the fund.

At 2.32pm, IPF shares were down 2.09% to R7.96.

