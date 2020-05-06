Companies / Property

Fairvest withdraws guidance due to Covid-19

The landlord had expected distribution per share growth of between 4% and 6% for its year to end June

06 May 2020 - 14:14 karl gernetzky
Fairvest’'s Sebokeng Plaza. Picture: SUPPLIED
Fairvest, owner of retail centres in rural areas and small towns, has withdrawn its guidance of distribution per share growth of between 4% and 6% for its year to end-June due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The property group said it has no debt facilities maturing for the remainder of its financial year, and had approximately R105m in undrawn debt facilities as of May 5. “Fairvest remains well within all its debt covenants,” the group said.

“Fairvest continues to actively engage with all our tenants on the impact of Covid-19 on their businesses to find sustainable solutions for these unprecedented times, taking into consideration guidelines and recommendations provided by the Property Industry Group for retail tenants,” the group said.

In afternoon trade on Wednesday the group’s share price was unchanged at R1.30, giving the group a market capitalisation of about R1.32bn.

The group had 44 properties valued at R3.49bn as of the end of December.

The group’s share price has fallen 33.67% so far in 2020, compared with a 48.31% fall in the JSE property index.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Fairvest aims to sell Tokai Junction in Cape Town for R190m

The company says the sale of Tokai Junction speaks to its focus on value extraction and conservative financial management
Companies
4 weeks ago

Takeover target Safari says talks with Heriot are at an early stage

The retail landlord, being courted by the diversified property Reit, says it is focused on surviving Covid-19
Companies
4 weeks ago

Fairvest shines among domestic property companies

Landlord, which focuses on shopping centres in small towns and rural areas, is optimistic about its tenant profile
Companies
2 months ago

