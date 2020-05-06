Investec Australia Property Fund staves off ill effects of Covid-19
06 May 2020 - 20:16
Investec Australia Property Fund (IAPF) has bucked the trend and rewarded its investors with a dividend for its 2020 financial year while its SA competitors struggle to generate returns.
The company has decreased its debt levels substantially and has found that while the Covid-19 pandemic has placed pressure on some tenants’ abilities to pay rent, the effects were not as severe as in some other countries, given that Australia’s lockdown was less severe than that in SA and some developed countries.
