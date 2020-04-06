RDI gives tenants rental holidays as Covid-19 hits property sector

London and JSE-listed landlord RDI, which is selling off its assets in Germany to focus on the UK, is offering tenants rent-free periods or deferrals as the Covid-19 outbreak batters the property sector.

The group said its recent disposal programme has reduced its exposure to retail and strengthened its balance sheet, and it remains confident in its longer-term prospects. Due to proactive financing activities its short-term liabilities are limited, the group said.

The group said its loan-to-value ratio stood at 41.8% at end-February, against an average covenant ratio of 66.7% for its debt. At end-February the group had net debt of £671.9m (R15.7bn), an increase from £666.6m on its year to end-August.

The group’s market capitalisation stood at R5.4bn on Monday morning.

The group said it is monitoring the effect on the business of the Covid-19 outbreak, and will announce its decision on a dividend when it releases its results for its six-months to end-February.

In morning trade on Monday RDI’s share price rose 6.48% to R2.30, having fallen 69.48% so far in 2020. Over the same period the JSE’s property index has fallen 50.99%.

