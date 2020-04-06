Companies / Property

RDI gives tenants rental holidays as Covid-19 hits property sector

Disposal programme has strengthened its ability to withstand pandemic, group says

An interior of RDI’s New Broad Street property in Liverpool Street, London, is seen in this file photograph. RDI is selling off its assets in Germany to focus on the UK. Picture: RDI
London and JSE-listed landlord RDI, which is selling off its assets in Germany to focus on the UK, is offering tenants rent-free periods or deferrals as the Covid-19 outbreak batters the property sector.

The group said its recent disposal programme has reduced its exposure to retail and strengthened its balance sheet, and it remains confident in its longer-term prospects. Due to proactive financing activities its short-term liabilities are limited, the group said.

The group said its loan-to-value ratio stood at 41.8% at end-February, against an average covenant ratio of 66.7% for its debt. At end-February the group had net debt of £671.9m (R15.7bn), an increase from £666.6m on its year to end-August.

The group’s market capitalisation stood at R5.4bn on Monday morning.

The group said it is monitoring the effect on the business of the Covid-19 outbreak, and will announce its decision on a dividend when it releases its results for its six-months to end-February.

In morning trade on Monday RDI’s share price rose 6.48% to R2.30, having fallen 69.48% so far in 2020. Over the same period the JSE’s property index has fallen 50.99%.

