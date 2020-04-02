Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Investec Property Fund
Nesi Chetty from Stanlib talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
02 April 2020 - 10:27
Nesi Chetty from Stanlib chose Investec Property Fund as his stock pick of the day.
“We’re looking for defensive opportunities for post-Covid-19 and I think, in the short term, companies with a strong balance sheet and good cash flow will probably hold their value. Investec Property Fund is one we’ve liked for a while.”
