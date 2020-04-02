Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Investec Property Fund

Nesi Chetty from Stanlib talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

02 April 2020 - 10:27 Business Day TV
Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Nesi Chetty from Stanlib chose Investec Property Fund as his stock pick of the day.

“We’re looking for defensive opportunities for post-Covid-19 and I think, in the short term, companies with a strong balance sheet and good cash flow will probably hold their value. Investec Property Fund is one we’ve liked for a while.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

Investec Property Fund: virus greenlights shift to logistics assets

The coronavirus is hitting retail assets and is accelerating a trend towards online sales and demand for warehouse space
Companies
1 week ago

General equity funds and games

There were real returns for the JSE in 2019 after 2018’s losses, yet no less than R13.5bn was withdrawn from the general equity unit trust sector ...
Companies
1 week ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE falls as Covid-19 fear sweeps global markets

In the next couple of weeks, we will see how severe the upcoming economic crisis will be, one analyst says
Markets
1 week ago

No place to hide for Growthpoint Properties

The coronavirus and a slump in tourism mean that despite having diversified the firm has to batten down the hatches
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

Offshore shores up Growthpoint

Internationalisation helps company grow amid SA doldrums
Business
2 weeks ago

Intu on the verge of collapse as losses double

Full-year results provide no respite as mall owner struggles to service a £5bn debt pile
Companies
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Rand at new low as fear of prolonged slump grows
Markets
2.
SA passes first post-Moody's test with record ...
Markets
3.
JSE could be under pressure on Thursday as ...
Markets
4.
Oil firms as Trump and Putin confab behind ...
Markets
5.
Gold grows as safety option on flood of money in ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.