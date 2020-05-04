Redefine Properties swings into R6bn loss amid market volatility

Diversified landlord Redefine Properties — which has interests in Poland, the UK, SA and Australia — swung into a loss representing about half of its market capitalisation in its six months to end-February, as it braces for further economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group cited international market volatility, a decline in its share price, trade war and SA’s depressed economy for the writedowns, which occur when a company re-evaluates the value of assets, such as in terms of future cash flow.

The group is also bracing for increased arrears from tenants, and tenant failures, as Covid-19 restrictions batter the property sector.

The group has property assets of about R79.2bn, reporting a first-half loss of R6.4bn to end-February, from profit of R2.4bn previously.

The group experienced writedowns of about R5.9bn during the period, including a R442.4m writedown of Polish property group EPP, of which it holds 45.4%.

Distributable income per share fell 32% to 33.46c, and the group has opted not to declare a distribution, seeking to hold on to cash due to uncertainty over Covid-19.

In morning trade Redefine’s share had fallen 5.29% to R2.15, having lost 72.28% of its value over the past 12 months. Over the same period of time, the JSE’s property index has fallen 53.72%.

Redefine had a market capitalisation of about R12.4bn on Monday morning.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za