Companies / Property

SA Corporate delays part of its dividend payment due to Covid-19 concerns

More than half of the R444m in distributions for its year to end-December will be paid in September to shore up its balance sheet

20 April 2020 - 12:39 karl gernetzky
File photo: BLOOMBERG/BRYAN VAN DER BEEK
File photo: BLOOMBERG/BRYAN VAN DER BEEK

SA Corporate, which has a diversified portfolio mostly in SA’s major cities, has delayed payment of about R235m in dividends until September due to uncertainty over the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group declared distributions amounting to about R444.1m for its year to end-December, but has split payments into two tranches, saying it had already received indications from some of its tenants that they would hold on to part of their rental payments during SA’s lockdown period.

The group will pay dividends of about R204.2m — equating to 8.12c per share — on May 11. 

SA Corporate has invested in industrial, retail, commercial and residential buildings, mostly in major metropolitan areas of SA.

The group’s portfolio of 193 properties was valued at R17.4bn, and its 50% joint venture in three Zambian properties was worth R930.6m, at its year end on December 31 2019.

In afternoon trade on Monday the group’s share price was down 3.47% to R1.39, having fallen 54.58% so far in 2020. Over the same period of time, the JSE’s property index has fallen 43.19%.

With Alistair Anderson

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Tower Property Fund withdraws guidance as rent payments delayed

The group has enough cash on hand to get through Covid-19 slowdown
Companies
3 days ago

Sirius Real Estate tackles Covid-19 as it converts offices to high-demand storage

German business park owner collects 90% of rent due for the 2020 March financial year while none of the 260 staff has contracted the virus
Companies
6 days ago

Property firms in talks with JSE over Covid-19 and Reit status

The bourse is monitoring SA real estate investment trusts and their listing requirements amid the pandemic
Companies
1 week ago

RDI tenants get respite from rentals

The Reit says its asset disposal programme will enable it to withstand the impact of the pandemic on its cashflow
Companies
2 weeks ago

Vukile Property Fund withdraws dividend guidance due to virus

The group is on track to meet its earnings growth target, but will change its dividend policy as a result of the Covid-19 crisis
Companies
2 weeks ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Retail online deliveries growing, but South ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
New-look Zeder now more exposed to economic cycles
Companies / Financial Services
3.
TEBA network will play a vital role in getting ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Luxury-car tycoon becomes the biggest shareholder ...
Companies / Property
5.
Life Healthcare takes profit hit from Covid-19
Companies / Healthcare

Related Articles

SA Corporate’s woes persist as vacancies rise and dividend plummets

Companies / Property

Fortress withdraws dividend guidance

Companies / Property

Tower Property Fund withdraws guidance as rent payments delayed

Companies / Property

House price growth at slowest in nearly nine years, FNB says

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.