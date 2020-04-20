SA Corporate delays part of its dividend payment due to Covid-19 concerns

SA Corporate, which has a diversified portfolio mostly in SA’s major cities, has delayed payment of about R235m in dividends until September due to uncertainty over the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group declared distributions amounting to about R444.1m for its year to end-December, but has split payments into two tranches, saying it had already received indications from some of its tenants that they would hold on to part of their rental payments during SA’s lockdown period.

The group will pay dividends of about R204.2m — equating to 8.12c per share — on May 11.

SA Corporate has invested in industrial, retail, commercial and residential buildings, mostly in major metropolitan areas of SA.

The group’s portfolio of 193 properties was valued at R17.4bn, and its 50% joint venture in three Zambian properties was worth R930.6m, at its year end on December 31 2019.

In afternoon trade on Monday the group’s share price was down 3.47% to R1.39, having fallen 54.58% so far in 2020. Over the same period of time, the JSE’s property index has fallen 43.19%.

With Alistair Anderson

